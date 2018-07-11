Harry Giles ejected from Kings’ summer league game. He has three technicals in two days

The Kings lost 96-84 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center and were eliminated from the NBA Summer League tournament.

Sacramento (1-3) will play a consolation game Friday to conclude summer league play.

The Kings were without Frank Mason III because of a sprained right ankle.

Justin Jackson led the Kings with 20 points, but he shot 7 of 24. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 25 points.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Too much talking?

Kings forward Harry Giles was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter after picking up the second of two technical fouls for verbal exchanges with Cleveland forward Bill Preston, who also received two technicals and was ejected.

Giles' intensity is good, but he'll have to figure out how not to draw the ire of the officials. He has three technical fouls in his last two games.

Giles finished with seven points, six assists and five rebounds.

Auguste's good audition

It was another strong showing for Zach Auguste, who had 19 points and nine rebounds.

He's looking more and more like a player the Kings should keep around for training camp and consider for one of their two-way contracts.

Fatigue factor?

The Kings have played seven games since last Monday, starting with the California Classic in Sacramento. Perhaps that explains why the team could not maintain the energy it played with Tuesday against Memphis, which is their only win in Las Vegas.