Zach Auguste deserves a serious look from Kings. What about the wing from Kentucky?

The Kings concluded summer league with a 69-67 win Friday night in a consolation game at Cox Pavilion.

The Kings (2-3) did not play Brandon Austin, Harry Giles, Justin Jackson and Devin Williams. Marvin Bagley III (bruised pelvic bone) and Frank Mason III (sprained right ankle) were already out.

Anthony Brown led the Kings with 17 points. Brown also had seven rebounds.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Auguste deserves a serious look

Zach Auguste had another solid game for the Kings with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Auguste happens to play power forward, where the Kings have plenty of options. That might make another team more appealing to the former Notre Dame standout.

Auguste plans to explore every chance to make an NBA team before deciding whether to play overseas next season.

Training camp invite for Gabriel?

The Kings haven’t signed or traded for any length or athleticism to help out on the wing, so summer league was a chance for players to at least earn consideration for training camp or a two-way contract.

Wenyen Gabriel, a rookie from Kentucky, could earn a look in that area. The Kings have plenty of options at power forward and center, but not enough who can play both forward spots.

Gabriel (6-foot-9, 213 pounds) showed great energy Friday, including a posterizing dunk over Golden State’s Marcus Derrickson in the third quarter.

Gabriel had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Tough summer for Hayes

Forward Nigel Hayes was signed March 31 and had a partial guarantee for next season. But he hasn’t received the kind of playing time expected by a player who was on the roster last season.

He averaged 6.5 minutes in two games in Las Vegas entering Friday. He played 18 minutes Friday and had two points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Kings waived Hayes last week to create space under the salary cap to sign restricted free agent Zach LaVine to an offer sheet, but kept him on the summer league team.