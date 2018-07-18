The Kings have contacted Nemanja Bjelica. He could reunite with an former teammate

The Kings have reached out to free agent forward Nemanja Bjelica about signing with the team, a league source confirmed.
The Kings, who have a league-high $20.5 million available under the salary cap, are looking for ways to fill their need for help at small forward and see Bjelica (6-foot-10, 230 pounds) as an option.
He can play power forward, but given the Kings’ logjam at the position, he’d likely play more small forward in Sacramento. He played both spots with the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team he spent the last three seasons with.
Bjelica, 30, agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers but backed out of the verbal agreement to play in Europe, according to multiple reports.
The Kings, however, could offer a multiyear deal for more than the reported $4.4 million Bjelica agreed to with the 76ers.
Bjelica averaged 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds last season, both career highs. Also appealing to the Kings is that Bjelica shot 41.5 percent from 3-point range, also a career high.
Bjelica was selected in the second round, 35th overall, by the Washington Wizards in 2010 before his draft rights were traded to Minnesota. He was a teammate of Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic on the Serbian national team and also with Fenerbahce Istanbul in Turkey.
Bjelica was the EuroLeague MVP in 2015 before joining the Timberwolves for the 2015-16 season.
