Fantasy Football 2018 preview: AFC East

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship. Here's your 2018 preview of the AFC East, the fifth of eight division profiles leading to draft season.
BUFFALO BILLS
2018 Fantasy MVP: Buffalo D/ST
An already solid unit from a year ago improved significantly through free agency and the draft with the additions of Star Lotulelei, Vontae Davis, Tremaine Edmunds and Harrison Phillips. There's a good chance they won't be drafted in most leagues, which is a mistake. They will likely force a lot of turnovers, and the upgrades to the defensive line will only help their pass rush. The ball-hawking, disciplined secondary is the cherry on top.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Josh Allen, QB
Allen has been the most impressive quarterback of the trio competing for the starting gig, but the only place you'd draft him is the deepest dynasty leagues. I'm intrigued by new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system, but I'm skeptical they have enough weapons for fantasy relevance.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Charles Clay, TE
Daboll's scheme will heavily feature the tight end, meaning Clay should continue to receive a high amount of targets while Kelvin Benjamin draws the double-teams on the outside.
2018 Fantasy Bust: LeSean McCoy, RB
Truth be told, McCoy is the best player by far on this offense and if he stays healthy, he'll receive plenty of opportunity to be a fantasy RB1. However, he'll likely face stacked lines the entire season. He's 30 years old – the proverbial cliff for running backs – and his potential legal issues are concerning.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
2018 Fantasy MVP: Kenyan Drake, RB
Drake was the featured back for the Dolphins the last five games of the 2017 season. Expand his averages to a 16-game season and you have 1,901 total yards, 54 receptions and six touchdowns. This just illustrates his potential ceiling if a talented rookie and Frank Gore doesn't weigh him down.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Kalen Ballage, RB
Ballage (the talented rookie) is 6-foot-2, 230 pounds and fast with good hands. Head coach Adam Gase will find a place for him in this offense, but like all rookies, he'll have to master pass protection before he can think about climbing this depth chart. Just know, his time will eventually come and he could be the touchdown vulture Drake owners curse at as the season progresses.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Danny Amendola, WR
Amendola will start in the same slot position where Jarvis Landry averaged 100 receptions over the previous four seasons. If healthy – he's only played a full 16-game season twice over his nine seasons in the NFL – there's a good chance the veteran is a PPR-monster this season.
2018 Fantasy Bust: DeVante Parker, WR
Maybe this is reverse psychology. Maybe if I pick Parker as a bust, he'll actually breakout. I've been praising his talent since he was in college. The major difference this season is the Dolphins have a replacement on the roster in Albert Wilson if Parker never ascends to the next level. If he continues his inconsistency, it wouldn't surprise me to see him steadily phased out of the offense.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
2018 Fantasy MVP: Tom Brady, QB
Brady has thrown for multiple touchdowns and/or 300-plus yards in 30 of his last 36 games. Father Time will eventually win, but I doubt it's the season following Brady throwing for 500-plus yards in a Super Bowl.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Sony Michel, RB
There were 20 running backs selected in the first round between 2008 and 2017. They averaged 953 total yards, 28 receptions and seven total touchdowns their rookie season. If you narrow that to recent history (2015-2017), what many would consider the resurgence of the position, you get averages of 1,310 total yards, 40 receptions and nine total touchdowns. My point? Don't be scared off by the Patriots' running back-by-committee approach.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Chris Hogan, WR
Hogan had five touchdowns in five games to open last season before a pesky shoulder injury made life difficult for the rest of his campaign. You can bet he'll gobble up a majority of the targets Brandin Cooks left behind and have a legitimate shot at double-digit scores, which means we're looking at a potential WR1 for the cost of a seventh round pick.
2018 Fantasy Bust: Rob Gronkowski, TE
This is simple. The price is the late second round or early third round, depending on your league. If you promised he'd play a full-season – and fantasy compatriots never break a promise – I wouldn't mind paying for greatness, but health is never guaranteed with Gronk and the tight end position is loaded this year.
NEW YORK JETS
2018 Fantasy MVP: Quincy Enunwa, WR
This would be Robby Anderson, if he wasn't facing a likely suspension to begin the season. The NFL is still reviewing multiple arrests over a nine month span. Enunwa carries injury-risk, but most underestimate his talent. He's capable of being a PPR-monster, and borderline WR1 at a significant discount, for a team that will trail a lot this season.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Sam Darnold, QB
Darnold likely won't play much this season, so you're only targeting him in dynasty leagues, but there's a bright future ahead after he receives some seasoning.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Terrelle Pryor, WR
Depending on how long Anderson is suspended, Pryor will have an opportunity to recapture some of that 2016 magic. Pay attention during preseason to see if he has a connection with Josh McCown.
2018 Fantasy Bust: Running game
Elijah McGuire had potential before he fractured his foot. Bilal Powell gets inconsistent touches. Isaiah Crowell only produces when he receives a high volume of touches (which isn't happening here). Thomas Rawls never realized his potential in Seattle, I don't see it happening here either. Stay away.
