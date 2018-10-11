Watch trailer for documentary on Sacramento’s Rae Carruth, once a rising NFL star
A look inside one of Charlotte’s most notorious murders. In 1999 NFL rising star Rae Carruth conspired and executed a plot to have his pregnant girlfriend murdered. Carruth was born and raised in Sacramento.
The Los Angeles Chargers announced owner Alex Spanos died Tuesday morning at age 95. The Stockton-born real estate developer and billionaire donated to sports and non-sports related developments throughout California.
The San Francisco 49ers lost 29-27 to the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday. A fast start for the 49ers wasn't enough to pull off an upset win on the road bringing San Francisco's record to 1-3 on the season.
The San Francisco 49ers lost 38-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to be carted to the locker room after suffering a left knee injury, which could be a season ender for the starter.