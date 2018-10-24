Rae Carruth picks a state for post-release supervision, and it’s not California

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth has registered to spend the first part of his post-prison life in Pennsylvania, according to a state official.
“I can confirm he is under Pennsylvania supervision,” Maria Finn, a press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, said of Carruth.
Carruth, 44, was set free from a North Carolina prison Monday. He served nearly 19 years in prison after a Charlotte jury convicted him of conspiring to murder Cherica Adams and destroy their unborn child by hiring a hitman to shoot her in 1999. Cherica Adams died four weeks after the shooting. Adams was nearly eight months pregnant on the night of the shooting and managed to save the baby with a 911 call.
Chancellor Lee Adams, the son of Adams and Carruth, will turn 19 years old next month. He was born with brain damage and cerebral palsy due to the blood and oxygen he was deprived of in the chaotic minutes after his mother was shot. He was born by emergency C-section less than 90 minutes after his mother was shot four times by hitman Van Brett Watkins. Chancellor Lee has been raised in Charlotte by his maternal grandmother, Saundra Adams.
It was not immediately clear in what part of Pennslyvania that Carruth would be living nor his connection to the state. Many had assumed Carruth would return to his home state of California after being released from prison. Carruth has to be under post-release supervision for the first nine months after his release.
Carruth was the Panthers’ first-round draft choice in 1997.
The story of the attack on Adams was recently made into a seven-part podcast by the Observer, called Carruth. Listen below, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play Music, and other major podcast apps.
