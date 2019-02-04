Watch Sacramento Republic owner Burkle cheer Tom Brady in Super Bowl with Gisele Bundchen

Billionaire investor and new Sacramento Republic FC owner Ron Burkle hangs out with a lot of celebrities. One of them, according to multiple reports, is supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who is married to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

And so there was Burkle, celebrating with Bundchen and other members of the Brady family during one of the biggest moments of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

If you blinked, you probably missed it. But television footage on the CBS broadcast of the game (a short clip is provided above) showed Burkle standing and applauding in a luxury box with Bundchen after Brady’s big fourth-quarter throw to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The throw set up the only touchdown of the game and helped lead the Patriots to a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Burkle and Bundchen have long been friends. A Los Angeles Times story in 2016 said Burkle includes Bundchen “among his best friends.”

Photos also emerged on social media of Burkle sitting with Bundchen during last year’s Super Bowl.

It makes one wonder: will Bundchen and Brady drop by Burkle’s luxury box for Republic FC matches?