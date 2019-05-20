Football
Redskins linebacker carted off field with leg injury during OTAs
Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the field with an apparent serious left leg injury during organized team activities Monday.
Foster was in tears as he was carted off the field with his left leg in an air cast. It happened on the second play of OTAs, according to multiple reports.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Redskins were awaiting the results of an MRI to “determine the extent of the injury.”
Foster was a first-round pick in 2017 by the San Francisco 49ers out of Alabama. He was claimed off waivers by the Redskins after being released by the 49ers. He was arrested three times in 2018, including once for possession of marijuana and twice for suspicion of domestic violence and later charged with possession of a weapon and infliction of bodily harm.
Update: Schefter reported per an unnamed source that Foster was out for the season with a torn ACL.
