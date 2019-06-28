Loyal Raiders fan Ice Cube had some kind words for Antonio Brown. What did he say?

Raiders’ Antonio Brown leading by example by challenging his teammates Wide receiver Antonio Brown catches up with what he's been doing and what he sees from the Oakland Raiders Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wide receiver Antonio Brown catches up with what he's been doing and what he sees from the Oakland Raiders

Ice Cube always says what is on his mind when it comes to his favorite sports teams.

The loyal Raiders fan appeared on ESPN’s First Take on Friday and was asked what he thought about wide receiver Antonio Brown joining his favorite team.

“He looked like a pirate, so he was born to be a Raider,” he said. “I’m extremely happy that we got some personality back in the locker room. Let’s get some of this Raiders mystique going again and have some fun. I don’t mind guys coming in that’s a little volatile and ready to go. (We) know what he can do and want to do it and cocky with it. Why not?”

The Raiders traded for Brown in March and since then the seven-time Pro Bowler has been enjoying his new team and teammates.

Brown this week is vacationing in Hawaii, but that doesn’t mean he’s just relaxing at the beach.

He periodically posted videos on Instagram of his workouts with teenagers on the field, even catching passes from a JUGS machine while wearing a Raiders helmet.

Ice Cube said he’s optimistic the Raiders will fare better than a year ago when they went 4-12.

“I think they’re going to do pretty good,” he said. “(Coach) Jon Gruden really had the chance to put the team together in a way he sees fit, and I have confidence that they will do better than they did last year. I got hope. It’s a wait and see with me. I’m not going to sit here and sugarcoat it.”