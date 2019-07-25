Day One practice report: Surprises at Miami Dolphins training camp

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen had a slow start but looks forward to tomorrow Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen says he had a slow start on the first day of training camp but looks forward to tomorrow, July 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen says he had a slow start on the first day of training camp but looks forward to tomorrow, July 25, 2019.

The first day of the Brian Flores era is in the books as the Miami Dolphins just completed their first training camp practice of 2019. And this is what I saw:

It’s atypical when starting lineups surprise -- even if it’s just the first day of camp. But that happened today in three different areas.

The biggest and perhaps most impactful surprise was the fact middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan, a second-round pick in 2017 and a starter in all 16 games last season, worked almost exclusively with the second-team defense.

And this is where I warn you it’s only the first day. And coaches want to experiment with different players and test younger players with a higher level of competition. But ...

The Dolphins used Sam Eguavoen ahead of McMillan in the middle. Eguavoen was signed as a free agent out of the CFL, where he played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders the past three seasons. I cannot tell you this is going to be an ongoing thing for the remainder of camp, but I can say Eguavoen is clearly comfortable in the middle of the defense.

McMillan, who struggled in coverage last season, worked mostly with the second-team defense on Thursday.

Eye opening.

Two more surprises:

The running back that got the most run (get it?) with the starting offense was Kalen Ballage. I expected Ballage to be Miami’s primary goal line back because he is, after all, 231 pounds. But he was in on goal line and in regular team drills ahead of Kenyan Drake.

Drake did get one series with the starters that I saw but most of the first-team work went to Ballage. And this is where I remind you, it’s the first day of training camp. And this is where I also remind you no team uses one back exclusively.

But facts are the facts. Ballage was ahead on Thursday:

“I’m not worried about it,” said Ballage who instead emphasized team over himself. “I think at the end of the day, as I’ve said, if we’re a winning football team, both of us are going to be able to make a whole bunch of plays and get a lot of individual stats.”

That’s fine, but away from reporters’ microphones, Ballage is said to be very eager about getting his opportunity to show his talents:

“I think he was very impressive to me in the offseason in terms of work ethic,” quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said. “He’s a smart guy. He wants a big role. He’s very versatile in what he can do. And I think versatile backs are very good in this system.

“He’s got a nice chip on his shoulder in terms of being able to show everybody what he can do. I’ve had a good time working with him.”

Chip on his shoulder is great for a running back in his second year and with only 36 career carries. Chip on the shoulder suggests Ballage has talents he’s eager to display.

“I believe in myself,” he said. “I think that’s important as a player, to believe in what you can do on the field. Just continue to grow overall is important overall.”

The last mini-surprise that I picked up from Thursday’s practice was the team’s curious use of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, you’ll recall, was the first round pick in 2018. Coaches loved him. He played in all 16 games and started 11 of them.

And yet in this practice, Fitzpatrick worked with the starting defense some. And then was relegated to the second team unit some.

And this might seem unremarkable as coaches experiment with different combination of players. But it’s just hard to fathom in a practice missing starting safety T.J. McDonald, who is on the physically unable to perform list, Fitzpatrick is at any point not considered one of the 11 best defenders on the team.

Strange.

Fitzpatrick is going to be asked to fill multiple roles, according to Flores. He’ll play safety, nickel and perhaps even boundary and some hybrid linebacker. That sounds really interesting.

But this, on the other hand, doesn’t sound right: Minkah Fitzpatrick watching the starting defense from the sideline. This situation merits monitoring.

----------

The Dolphins quarterback competition resumed in earnest today.

Ryan Fitzpatrick took the first team snaps and, as was the case in much of the offseason, he looked better than second-teamer Josh Rosen.

Fitzpatrick moved the offense with more consistency and simply made more plays than Rosen. Rosen had his moments -- with multiple red zone touchdowns -- but he did throw an interception in the end zone. Rosen also visited the so-called TNT (Takes no talent) wall that players visit when they make an unforced error or do something undisciplined or generally not smart.

“I thought I had a slow start,” Rosen said, “but I finished pretty strong. I think it’s about getting used to everything -- teammates, offense, situations, all that stuff.”

Both Rosen and Fitzpatrick were asked multiple questions about the competition. It’s boring, to be honest. Because the competition has just begun, as Flores told me days ago.

And, by the way, the competition was not won or lost on Thursday. We will not have a real good sense of how that competition is going to go until we see some games.

“I am totally focused on putting the best version of myself on the field,” Fitzpatrick said.

But then he added, “I like to play football.”

And backups don’t typically play.

----------

Injury update:

Receiver Albert Wilson, who was one of the most devastating injuries to the Dolphins offense last season, is practicing but he’s obviously limited as he returns from his hip injury.

“I didn’t have any setbacks but it’s been a long time since I love to do,” Wilson said after practice.

The team is keeping Wilson out of team drills. He’s working with a trainer during those periods. But Wilson believes he’s basically healthy.

“”When he lets me go, I’m ready to go,” Wilson said. “We’re on a timeline. Just waiting on the day they decide to let me go. But I’m ready to go.”

Wilson caught 26 passes for 391 yards last season. He scored four touchdowns and was easily Miami’s most explosive offensive weapon. But he went out in the sixth game and didn’t play again.

“I’m definitely feeling better,” Wilson said. “I’ve been working on little things that I haven’t been working on before. So I’m definitely getting stronger. I feel like I’m getting faster. So it’s going to be a good thing.”

T.J. McDonald, on PUP, and Dwayne Allen, also on PUP, are expected to join practices fairly soon as their injuries are not considered serious, according to a source.

Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley and linebacker Mike Hull -- both also on PUP -- are expected to miss more time.