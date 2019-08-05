Two Oakland Raiders rookies and a veteran wide receiver are impressing Derek Carr

How the Raiders’ stadium in Las Vegas looked through July 2019 The Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is progressing through July 2019. The Raiders are scheduled to make their Las Vegas debut in 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is progressing through July 2019. The Raiders are scheduled to make their Las Vegas debut in 2020.

Oakland Raiders rookie defensive backs Trayvon Mullen and Isaiah Johnson have caught the attention of quarterback Derek Carr.

“They are really impressive,” Carr said Saturday. “Usually when you get young corners, I’m like, ‘OK. It’s routes on air and I’m just going to pick on them all day kind of a thing.’ And those guys have been competitive.”

Carr said Mullen, a second-round pick, and Johnson, a fourth-rounder, are asking him questions. Case in point: Mullen brought him a photo of a play.

“He takes five minutes and he’s like, ‘Hey, man. Talk to me about this route. What you are thinking? What you are seeing?’

“And that doesn’t happen very often, so those guys have been very impressive.”

Who else is on Carr’s radar? Meet wide receiver J.J. Nelson. Don’t confuse him with Jordy Nelson, who the Raiders cut in March after one season with the team. J.J. Nelson was an offseason pickup who played his first four NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

“One thing you can’t coach, man, is that speed,” Carr said of Nelson.

“I’ll never forget the first go ball I threw him. I thought I overthrew him, and I left it short about three yards and was like, ‘My gosh. This guy.’ Everyone says he is fast but every day that’s a legit 4.2 and watching him run, not only go routes, but I was really, not shocked, but surprised in how well his route running was short and intermediate.”

Brian Burt released

Wide receiver Brian Burt, who played previously at Fresno State, was waived on Thursday.

The Raiders claimed wide receiver Jordan Lasley who was with the Baltimore Ravens before getting released.

Burt was scheduled for a workout this week with the Cleveland Browns.

Burt earned a contract with the Raiders after a tryout.

Raiders add running back

The Raiders signed free agent running back Mack Brown on Saturday.

The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Brown joins the Raiders after being on the Washington Redskins’ practice squad last season.

He previously was with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

To make room on the 90-man roster, the Raiders waived guard Lukayus McNeil.