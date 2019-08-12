The NFL (indirectly) responds to Raiders receiver Antonio Brown’s helmet complaint

The biggest names on the move this NFL offseason Whether it's trades or free agents signings, the NFL offseason has already been one to remember. Here are the biggest names on the move. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether it's trades or free agents signings, the NFL offseason has already been one to remember. Here are the biggest names on the move.

We’ll soon find out if Raiders receiver Antonio Brown will follow through on his threat to quit if the NFL didn’t allow him to wear his old helmet.

You know, the one he painted in an effort to sneak it into Raiders practice.

The NFL is requiring players to have helmets that are safer than the ones Brown used when he first joined the NFL in 2010.

Brown doesn’t like the helmet and his beef with the Raiders for forcing Brown to follow the rules entertained NFL fans on Friday.

Brian McCarthy, the NFL’s vice president of communications, on Monday tweeted that no player would be allowed to wear a helmet that the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOSCAE) doesn’t certify as safe.

McCarthy didn’t mention Brown by name when he tweeted: “The player can’t practice or play in games with equipment that’s not approved. If he doesn’t play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn’t get paid. Nfl policy is that Helmets have to be certified by NOSCAE. They don’t certify equipment that’s old than 10 years.”

“The player” undoubtedly means Brown. Is this the end for Brown’s NFL career? If so, it would be a huge blow for the Raiders.