Quarterback Drew Lock suffered thumb injury in Broncos’ preseason game Monday

Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock talks about the NFL Draft process on Friday, March 2, 2019 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

As far as Drew Lock is concerned, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Lock, the former Mizzou and Lee’s Summit High School star, suffered a thumb injury Monday night during the Broncos’ 24-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason game.

Denver coach Vic Fangio told the team’s website he considered the injury to be “mild in nature.”

Lock wore a brace on the thumb following the game, the Associated Press reported. X-rays didn’t reveal a break, James Palmer of the NFL Network tweeted.

Although Lock told the Broncos’ website it was a “little sprain,” there is no timetable for when he’ll be back on the field.

“I’m definitely going to be careful,” Lock told the Associated Press. “At the same time, the competitive side of me wants to get out there and keep proving myself to these coaches and to my teammates. … I feel like we’ll make a good decision.”

Lock was injured when he scrambled out of the pocket and was tripped by San Francisco’s Marcell Harris.

Lock stayed in the game and threw an incomplete pass that was intended for Trinity Benson.

“The last throw I was like, ‘I’m going to muscle through this. If we get the first down, I’m going to muscle through this drive. But I’m going to get through this one play,’ ” Lock told the Broncos website. “And, shoot, the ball came out of my hand pretty nice after that. That’s a good sign to me: being able to throw right after that. It hurt a little bit, but once I got over here it kind of stiffened up a little bit.”

Lock completed 7 of 12 passes for 40 yards in the game.