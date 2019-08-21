XFL unveils the names and logos for each of the league’s teams

New St. Louis XFL coach Jonathan Hayes is introduced The new head coach of the St. Louis XFL team, Jonathan Hayes, is introduced during a news conference at the Dome at America's Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The new head coach of the St. Louis XFL team, Jonathan Hayes, is introduced during a news conference at the Dome at America's Center.

Dragons, BattleHawks, Guardians and Defenders are some of the newest professional football team nicknames.

On Wednesday, the XFL, which will start play in February 2020, unveiled the names and logos for all eight teams.

The teams are based in Dallas, Houston, St. Louis, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Tampa, Fla., and Washington D.C.

The nicknames are a combination of unique and bland, and the initial reaction seems to be negative.

Here are the videos the XFL shared on Twitter with each franchise’s nickname and logo.

Dallas Renegades

Deep in the heart of Texas beats a different kind of pulse.



A swagger that can’t be denied.



This is hell on wheels, between hash marks.



Raising hell February 2020: The Dallas Renegades. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/7QTx0dseYb — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

Houston Roughnecks

Mercenaries in the muck.



Brawlers in blackened dirt.



The scratching, grinding, never-bending few.



Going to work for you February 2020: The Houston Roughnecks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/vDeSCA3SPs — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

Seattle Dragons

Relentless, ruthless, ravenous.



Not of mythology, but of muscle and might.



Breathing fire February 2020: The Seattle Dragons. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/odx2YFnlwa — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

DC Defenders

One quest. One purpose. One resolve.



Seeking glory through grit. Victory through valor.



Taking their stand February 2020: The DC Defenders. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/7Qzrd4hZM9 — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

St. Louis BattleHawks

Winged warriors. Preparing for flight. Preparing to fight.



Their mission: create chaos. Their mandate: win at all costs.



Cleared to engage February 2020: The St. Louis BattleHawks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/wGocLm80Tx — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

New York Guardians

Watchdogs over the metropolis.



They are the first line of defense, and there is no need for a second.



On duty February 2020: The New York Guardians. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/7AwCU3IV9a — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

Los Angeles Wildcats

This is prime time meets primal instinct.



This is showtime with a snarl.



This is our time to roar.



Unleashed February 2020: The Los Angeles Wildcats. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/XLZVH0UD2T — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

Tampa Bay Vipers