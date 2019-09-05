Broncos stadium is being renamed after a retirement plan provider

How we got the shot: Patrick Mahomes’ left-handed pass Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed football fans Monday night when he completed a pass throwing left-handed. Learn how the photo was made. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed football fans Monday night when he completed a pass throwing left-handed. Learn how the photo was made.

The Chiefs will be playing on Oct. 17 at Empower Field at Mile High.

That’s the new name for the Broncos’ stadium, which the team announced Wednesday. The Broncos said they reached a 21-year deal with Empower Retirement to re-name their stadium. It is pending approval by the Metropolitan Football Stadium District, the team said in a news release.

Empower Retirement is a retirement plan provider.

“The Broncos and Empower Retirement share many of the same values, especially a commitment to innovation, a focus on community engagement and a desire to be the very best,” Broncos president Joe Ellis said in a news release. “It’s exciting to now call Empower Field at Mile High the home of the Denver Broncos — and many other world-class events — well into the future.”

When Patrick Mahomes takes the field in Denver, it will be the third name for the stadium in as many years. Mahomes’ first NFL start (and win) came at Sports Authority Field in 2017. But the Sports Authority signage was removed after that victory because the company field for bankruptcy in 2016.

The Broncos had picked up the payments after Sports Authority went under, according to 9News.com, and decided to extend the Sports Authority stadium name through the 2017 season.

The stadium was named Broncos Stadium at Mile High last season (when the Chiefs won) as the team looked for a new company to pay for stadium naming rights. Temporary signs of Empower Field at Mile Stadium will go up immediately, according to 9News.com.