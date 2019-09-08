Shannon Ryan: The NFL’s social justice work is a slick PR ruse. Stop falling for it.

At a news conference in August, rapper Jay-Z and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pledged that the Inspire Change initiative would bring "action" and become the next step in the social justice movement ousted NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began.

The deal was met with heavy skepticism. Yet there remained a prove-me-wrong window for the NFL to exceed its deserved low expectations.

Just one game into the season, Panthers safety Eric Reid's description of the deal as "disingenuous" proved accurate. The NFL's supposed commitment to social justice is nothing more than a poorly operated public relations campaign meant to undermine Kaepernick's movement.

With the NFL season kicking off Thursday night with the Bears-Packers game in Chicago, the Inspire Change platform announced it had donated $400,000 to Crushers Club and Better Boys Foundation – Chicago nonprofits the NFL and Jay-Z's Roc Nation vetted. Unearthed tweets by Crushers Club founder Sally Hazelgrove display beliefs that run counter to social justice activism and perpetuate harmful stereotypes about young black men.

Two tweeted photographs, later deleted, showed Hazelgrove, a white woman, holding up black boys' locs to her scissors as she prepared to cut them as a symbol of the boys' commitment to "a better life."

Another tweet mentioned "All Lives Matter," widely used to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement. Another mentioned a desire for a Chicago curfew and suggested the city needed help from President Donald Trump, who called protesting NFL players who kneel during the national anthem "sons of bitches" and said they should be fired.

Hazelgrove's account shows a tweet that describes herself as an "anomaly" in Chicago for loving the country.

This is what the NFL calls the next step in Kaepernick's movement? Only if Goodell and Jay-Z were talking about taking a step backward.

Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback, kneeled on the sideline during the national anthem before a game in 2016 as a form of peaceful protest to highlight the nation's racial inequalities and police brutality. He has not played in the NFL since the end of that season and has accused the league of blackballing him before reaching a settlement with the league last year. He remains a thorn to the NFL.

"The NFL sees this as a PR issue and not a serious PR issue because that would require more time," said Allen Linton II, a University of Chicago doctoral student in political science and former educator at the Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture. "It's shortsighted and speaks to the arrogance of the league. 'Hey, we're the No. 1-watched program, we have more fans than anyone, you walk down the street and everyone is in our jerseys. We have Thursday, Sundays and Mondays on lockdown. We'll be OK. We're not going to spend the same amount of care and energy to get this right. We'll spend enough to get us by.' "

Hazelgrove, who said she has training on race relations, is one of many unqualified white people who see themselves as saviors to low-income black communities and insert themselves into leadership roles, winning community awards along the way.

She told the Tribune on Friday, "This was all his idea," referencing one of the black boys who was photographed with her before having his locs snipped at the boxing and mentorship club she founded in 2013. She said she was "just trying to be supportive" despite having no training in cutting hair, particularly locs.

She said she didn't know Trump has been critical of the NFL's black players or used racist dog whistles to comment on Chicago violence. "I don't watch the news," she said, noting she has only Netflix and Hulu. She said she tweeted "All lives matter" in a post referring to police shootings in Dallas because she was "trying to be inclusive" and "didn't know at the time" many considered it an anti-black phrase.

"I understand how my social media posts could be interpreted as being insensitive," Hazelgrove said. "It was two, three years ago. I did not mean any type of disrespect. We do not have a hair policy. The two boys, they asked me to cut their hair and then did go to a barber. I can understand how that post caused a lot of uproar."

Asked what she takes from the criticism, she said: "I would be much more sensitive to what I say."

Jay-Z doesn't get a pass either. He has complicated his previous position as a Kaepernick supporter and proponent of social justice by helping undermine the quarterback's mission.

"We've moved past kneeling," Jay-Z said at that August news conference.

Music to the NFL's ears.

Yet while lambasting Jay-Z and Hazelgrove, let's not forget to place the bulk of the blame on the NFL. A quick Twitter search would have unearthed Hazelgrove's cringe-worthy tweets.

Goodell continues a slick public relations ruse that sweeps under the turf all the important social justice issues Kaepernick raised.

The league has done a fantastic job of creating a false equivalence between charity and activism. Let's stop falling for it.

Kaepernick forced America to confront uncomfortable truths when he kneeled.

He held informational and empowerment sessions for youths in Chicago, among other cities, through his Know Your Rights camps. He donated $1 million to nonprofit groups, including Assata's Daughters and Life After Hate – Chicago organizations dedicated to disrupting the roots of systemic injustices.

Both organizations are more about action than good intentions and would have been deserving of an NFL donation.

But the NFL isn't looking for deep answers.

Since the partnership with Jay-Z, the Inspire Change platform has found multiple ways to convince skeptics its investment in social justice is hollow. There was a concert with artists including pop singer Meghan Trainor, the announcement of upcoming T-shirt sales and this donation to a problematic nonprofit.

"It's another example of classic co-opting of the wrong types of issues and ultimately undercutting larger causes," Linton said. "It misses the larger point of what was an overall benign protest (by Kaepernick). It speaks to the lip service all of this is."

It's all cheap talk and hollow action by the NFL.