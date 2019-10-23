Chiefs fans have mixed reaction to Patrick Mahomes returning to practice Wednesday

Chiefs fans knew quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be returning to practice at some point, but no one thought it would be Wednesday.

Yet that was the case, and less than a week after his kneecap was dislocated, Mahomes was expected to throw passes. Backup quarterback Matt Moore apparently hasn’t been told he will start Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Is Mahomes’ ability to return from an injury this amazing? Or are the Chiefs trying to put up a smokescreen ahead of Sunday’s game.

Whatever the case, the news of Mahomes’ return had Chiefs fans buzzing.

This is a sample of what they were sharing on Twitter:

I just got the biggest grin on my face after hearing @PatrickMahomes practiced with the team today... at the same time though... take it easy man, don’t over do it too soon #ThatsOurQuarterback #NFLStrong — Matthew Smith (@mattssmith) October 23, 2019

I’m questioning Andy Reid’s judgement at this point. Especially since he couldn’t acknowledge that QB sneak may have not been the best idea but what do I know ‍♀️ — Black Beatle (@KingNonie) October 23, 2019

Robot — Steven J Henrici (@SteveyStats24) October 23, 2019

Unpopular Opinion: Don’t rush @PatrickMahomes back. Wait until after the BYE. Give the man a chance to get healthy and his body right. If we want to keep him as a franchise QB for years to come, these next 4 games mean little. #Chiefs — Bret Lyon (@BretLyon1988) October 23, 2019

You don't think they already realize this? He's a generational type player, they're not gonna jeopardize that. And if they do, then they completely incompetent, and don't deserve to have him anyway. — Scott Greiner (@Scott_Greiner) October 23, 2019

Mahomes is practicing in limited fashion today! One part of me just wants him to sit... but the other part, since I'm going to the game with my girlfriend (who's a cheese head) wants him to come out, Mt. Olympus style, and just crush the Packers. Oh boy. #ChiefsKingdom — Zitroh (@ZitrohLoL) October 23, 2019

Supposedly Patrick Mahomes is Wolverine... #ChiefsKingdom — Jarod Clarke (@jarodclarke) October 23, 2019

I hate Andy Reid for this — (@AdamRosenbloom) October 23, 2019

Andy Reid is about to RGIII Mahomes please STOP. — Jermbert Pattinson (@MetalGearSad) October 23, 2019

Omg..just incredible — Paul D.(5-2) (@PDeSanChief) October 23, 2019

Not even a week after a knee injury @PatrickMahomes is throwing passes at practice this dude is a machine #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — brett tally (@batally) October 23, 2019

So Mahomes is practicing. Is this is Farve/Emmit Smith tough guy moment? I don't know how wise it is but count me in. Just keep him in the shotgun. #ChiefsKingdom — Cody Endrizzi (@CEndrizzi) October 23, 2019

As a chefs fan and for the future of our franchise and soon to be dynasty I hope and pray the @Chiefs are smart enough to let @PatrickMahomes rest until after the #ByeWeek and be properly 100% for playoff push onto #SuperBowl #ChiefsKingdom l — D.J-M3 (@DJM3_FMP) October 23, 2019

I lost a lot of confidence but I’m back now. Patrick Mahomes is going to drag this team to the title. It’s what he was born to do — k-dub, just eating my soup (@CowlonFullerton) October 23, 2019