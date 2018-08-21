Who will emerge as the Raiders’ No. 3 receiver? Jon Gruden wants to see one thing

Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson are the Oakland Raiders’ Nos. 1 and 2 receivers. That is not a surprise.
The team is waiting to see who will grab the No. 3 spot. In the thick of things are Martavis Bryant, Ryan Switzer, Johnny Holton and Seth Roberts.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the successful candidate must show production and one other important necessity.
“More consistency,” Gruden said. “Seth has been out now for nine, 10 days. Martavis has been in and out of here. It’s been tough. I think someone (needs) to come out here and string four or five really good days together and showcase their stuff.”
Bryant, who was acquired by the Raiders in a trade on draft day, had been out because of a headache, while Roberts was nursing an injury.
Other receivers Griff Whalen, Isaac Whitney, Keon Hatcher, Marcell Ateman and Dwayne Harris will get a chance to prove they belong on the Raiders’ 53-man roster.
Those players have a chance to stand out in the next two preseason games. The Raiders host the Green Bay Packers on Friday and will finish the preseason in Seattle on Aug. 30.
In two preseason games, Switzer and Whalen have each scored a touchdown.
Quarterback Derek Carr is liking what he sees at the wide receivers position: “Hopefully come game time, we can sit there and we can evaluate that spot. When you have guys like Martavis or Coop or Jordy on the outside, you have Jared (Cook) on the inside, someone is hopefully going to get a good matchup on the other side.”
Nelson said he has seen “some inconsistency” behind him on the depth chart but hopes those receivers will understand the urgency in the next two preseason games.
“Every year I’ve been a part of it,” he said. “Guys come out of blocks fast then slow down, or come out slow then pick it up. You have injuries you have to deal with. I think the main thing is being consistent, so you can become reliable.”
Comments