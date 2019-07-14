Derek Carr mural goes up in Fresno ahead of Raiders training camp. Where you can see it

A mural of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is up in Fresno Muralist Omar "Super" Huerta has done many murals, including former Raiders coach Tom Flores and world boxing champion Jose Ramirez. Huerta added a third mural on the wall on Blackstone in Fresno, California of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Muralist Omar "Super" Huerta has done many murals, including former Raiders coach Tom Flores and world boxing champion Jose Ramirez. Huerta added a third mural on the wall on Blackstone in Fresno, California of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Omar “Super” Huerta has a passion for all the paintings he’s done in Fresno.

He’s done many murals in southeast Fresno featuring everyone from Selena and Tupac to Nipsey Hussle.

But in central Fresno on the wall at Dream Makers are murals of former Raiders coach Tom Flores and WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez.

Huerta added a third mural to the wall featuring Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State star Derek Carr.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Very pleased to paint Derek Carr,” Huerta said. “After the great feedback of the post the Raiders showed of Tom Flores, I had to come out here and paint Derek.”

It was perfect timing for Huerta to decide on a painting of Carr because the NFL season is about to begin in a week with training camp.

The Raiders will arrive in Napa on July 25 and will begin training camp on July 26.

Huerta knew the importance of getting the Carr mural done before the season starts.

“I think everyone would be pleased to have him on here because Fresno (has) a lot of Raiders fans,” he said. “I believe Raiders fans will enjoy this and will come and take a look.”

Carr is on the cusp of setting the franchise’s passing yards mark. He needs 340 yards to pass Ken Stabler’s mark of 19,078 yards.

Huerta started the Carr mural Thursday evening until 1 a.m. He skipped Friday and Saturday because of the 100 degree weather. He did the finishing touches Sunday morning.

“I came the first night with an overhead projector and projected the image,” he said. “I was out here six hours and came (Sunday) for a couple hours and did the final touch ups to make sure everything was nice and sharp.”

The mural is located at 426 N. Blackstone Avenue.