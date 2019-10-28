More trades looming for Raiders before the deadline? Here’s who Oakland could look at

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston. AP

The NFL trading deadline is Tuesday and the Oakland Raiders are shopping.

The Raiders are just 3-4, but with three consecutive home games beginning with the Detroit Lions on Sunday they are still in the playoff race.

They have a glaring weakness at linebacker. Coach Jon Gruden said the team will be making a move this week to shore up the position either via free-agent signing or a trade.

“We’re listening to the phone and we’re making calls,” he said. “We’re seeing who’s really available and what the price tag is. We have been pretty active compared to other teams.”

The NFL trade deadline is 1 p.m. Pacific.

The defensive end position needs attention, too, but linebacker is an area of must-need for Oakland. Middle linebacker Justin Phillips suffered a knee injury Sunday at Houston and is out for the rest of the season. Marquel Lee is still out but could return, Gruden said.

Vontaze Burfict is suspended for the rest of the season for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

Tahir Whitehead, Nicholas Morrow, Kyler Wilber and Dakota Allen are the only Raiders linebackers heading into Sunday’s game unless Oakland makes a move.

The New York Giants reportedly are shopping linebacker Alec Ogletree.

Another trade the Raiders could target is defensive end Vic Beasley Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Raiders could stand pat and not make a trade, instead waiting to look at the free agent market and see who is available.

“Some of these guys are going in on the last year of their contract, that’s why they’re being shopped,” Gruden said. “When you do make a trade, you inherit the responsibility of paying the players. Sometimes that’s a decision that’s tough to weigh. Then you have to decide how much you want to give up. Do you want to give up your draft picks?”

Already, the Raiders have made three trades:

▪ Oakland acquired wide receiver Trevor Davis for a sixth-round draft pick in 2020.

▪ The Raiders later traded for wide receiver Zay Jones for a fifth-round draft pick in 2021.

▪ Last week, Oakland sent cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a third-round draft pick in 2020.