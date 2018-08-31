What to expect on 49ers cut-down day, plus Reuben Foster, Solomon Thomas observations
The 49ers ended their exhibition schedule with a last-second, 23-21 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. Chris Biderman breaks down the play of Reuben Foster and Solomon Thomas, as well as what's next for the roster.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Steve Young, Alex Smith and current kicker Robbie Gould teed off to begin the second round of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe.