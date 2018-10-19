Former 49ers safety Eric Reid deals his digs outside San Francisco for $1.8 million

Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid, who recently signed with the Carolina Panthers after five seasons with the 49ers, has sold his home outside San Francisco for $1.81 million.
Reid bought the place in July 2013, about a week after he inked his rookie contract with the Niners, for $1.25 million, real estate records show.
Found in the Hayward Hills, the estate includes a Traditional-style house, a palm-topped pool and spa, a full-sized sports court and a koi pond.
Dark hardwood floors blanket both stories, which hold six bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,988 square feet. Modern fixtures top the formal dining room and kitchen, where blue-and-white cabinetry surrounds stainless steel appliances and a quartz-topped island.
The main level also presents the master suite, a family room under coffered ceilings and a living room with a stone fireplace. Upstairs, there’s an office with built-in desks and a movie theater.
A spacious patio approaches the pool out back, and the entertainer’s space also offers a circular fire pit area. Entered on the side of the home, the garage parks three.
Brooke Crossland of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Eduardo Lara, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.
Reid, 26, made headlines in 2016 for kneeling with Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem before games to protest racial injustice, as well as filing a collusion lawsuit against the league a year later. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in September after six months as a free agent.
