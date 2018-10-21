49ers coach Kyle Shanahan talks about 39-10 loss to Rams

The San Francisco 49ers lost 29-27 to the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday. A fast start for the 49ers wasn't enough to pull off an upset win on the road bringing San Francisco's record to 1-3 on the season.
The San Francisco 49ers lost 38-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to be carted to the locker room after suffering a left knee injury, which could be a season ender for the starter.
