49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hopes ‘common sense’ prevails as he appeals $25,000 fine

Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy about getting slapped with a $25,000 fine Saturday after drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty earlier this month in Seattle. The 49ers coach is hoping it gets rescinded and the league trains officials to prevent the situation from happening in the future.
Shanahan was upset after the 49ers were flagged for a defensive offside penalty during the loss Dec. 2 to the Seahawks. He was seen shouting expletives at a member of the officiating crew for not stopping play after Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson tossed the shoe of linebacker Fred Warner behind the line of scrimmage, leading to the penalty.
“What I would like? For common sense to prevail and allow the guy to get his shoe that was thrown, and stop (play),” Shanahan said Wednesday.
Warner’s backup, Elijah Lee, tried sprinting on to the field from the sideline to replace Warner once he saw he lost his shoe, but the Seahawks went no-huddle, drawing the penalty.
“I’m not trying to lose any more money,” Shanahan said. “But I’d like something to be done about it and I think they will next time.”
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had a far more sarcastic disposition when talking about the incident from two weeks ago as he prepares his team to play the 49ers for the second time in three games.
“I thought it showed great conscience thought by Russell to make sure that the playing field was as safe and secure as possible for all players,” Carroll deadpanned during a conference call with Bay Area reporters.
Shanahan said he will appeal the fine – and that he told Warner to force the issue if something like that were to ever happen again.
“Next time, just make it more obvious,” Shanahan said. “We’re going to get the penalty anyway, so, hopefully, sit down and make it as obvious as you can. Hopefully then common sense will prevail.”
Street debuts on the practice field – Rookie defensive lineman Kentavius Street, a fourth-round draft pick, participated in his first NFL practice Wednesday. He won’t play this season as he’ll remain on injured reserve, but he’ll practice with the team over the final three weeks of the season to get his bearings before the start of the offseason program. He could be a member of the rotation along the defensive line in 2019.
Street (6-foot-2, 287 pounds) suffered a torn ACL during a pre-draft workout with the New York Giants. He likely would have been drafted earlier if not for the injury after logging eight sacks and 19 tackles for loss in 46 games at NC State, where he played opposite Bradley Chubb, drafted No. 5 overall by the Denver Broncos.
“He’s doing everything,” Shanahan said. “Today, we’re only doing two live periods and the rest is walk-through. So we’ll see him out there. I’m pumped to get him out there today so he’ll get two live periods and see how that goes and we’ll adjust based off of that.”
Street will begin as an interior pass rusher, Shanahan said, joining San Francisco’s glut at the position with DeForest Buckner, Solomon Thomas, Arik Armstead and Sheldon Day. Street could also play as a defensive end in rushing downs, similarly to how Thomas and Armstead are used.
Street practiced with a bulky brace on his right knee. He’s been given jersey No. 95, the same as San Francisco’s 2013 second-round draft pick Tank Carradine, who also missed his rookie season recovering from an ACL tear during his final college season at Florida State.
Injury updates – LT Joe Staley (vet day), S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), DB K’Waun Williams (knee), DE Cassius Marsh (concussion) and LB Mark Nzeocha (groin) didn’t practice Wednesday.
RB Matt Breida (ankle), LB Malcolm Smith (achilles), C Weston Richburg (knee), G Laken Tomlinson (hip) and DT D.J. Jones were limited.
