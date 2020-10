San Francisco 49ers ‘Keep stacking, em:’ Hear Shanahan, Garoppolo break down 49ers dominant victory October 26, 2020 12:49 PM

The San Francisco 49ers might put together their signature performance of the 2020 season with a 33-6 drubbing of the New England Patriots, 33-6, on October 25, 2020. Coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo break down the win.