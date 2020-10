San Francisco 49ers 49ers at Seahawks: 5 players to watch October 29, 2020 07:06 PM

Sacramento Bee reporter Chris Biderman breaks down the five San Francisco 49ers players you need to watch when they travel to Seattle on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 1:25 p.m. The 49ers are 4-3 and the Seahawks are atop the NFC West at 5-1.