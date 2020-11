San Francisco 49ers Hear 49ers coach, wide receiver on preparing despite COVID shutdown, and Richie James’ career night November 06, 2020 01:47 PM

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and wide receiver Richie James Jr. discuss the week's preparation and the bright spot in their 34-17 loss to the Packers on Thursday Night Football. James returned from an ankle injury with a career night.