See the San Francisco 49ers play the Green Bay Packers in home opener

San Francisco 49ers
See best photos from San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins
October 11, 2020 6:03 PM
San Francisco 49ers
See best photos from San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
October 04, 2020 10:12 PM
San Francisco 49ers
See best photos of 49ers’ game against the Cardinals in empty Levi’s Stadium
September 13, 2020 8:35 PM
San Francisco 49ers
See photos of the San Francisco 49ers in their first practice of the season
August 15, 2020 4:04 PM
San Francisco 49ers
Best photos from 49ers’ victory over Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game
January 19, 2020 11:47 PM