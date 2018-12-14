Senators think former US Olympics CEO Scott Blackmun lied to Congress

The leaders of a Senate subcommittee investigating the Olympic sexual abuse scandal has now referred a former head of the U.S. Olympic Committee for possible prosecution.
Kansas GOP Sen. Jerry Moran and Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal think USOC CEO Scott Blackmun may have lied to Congress as part of his testimony before their Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance and Data Security.
"The Subcommittee takes its oversight role seriously, and it appears that Mr. Blackmun has made false claims and misled our Subcommittee – harming the investigation and ability to develop policy," the two senators said in a statement. "Just as importantly, survivors of abuse have had to wait longer for the truth and longer for systemic changes to help prevent others from similar injury."
The specific allegation is that Blackmun may have made false statements about having talked to safe sport staff about the conduct of USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, who has been convicted of serial sexual abuse against young athletes.
Moran and Blumenthal announced the referral Friday. It was directed to Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
The senators have been conducting a comprehensive investigation of the U.S. Olympic Committee and its handling of abuse allegations, including a number of hearings.
Congress has oversight of U.S. participation in the Olympic movement thanks to the parameters of Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act.
