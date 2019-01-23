South Korean officials investigate widespread sexual abuse in sports

The U.S. isn't the only country dealing with sexual abuse in sports.
While American officials continue to grapple with fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal, South Korea has announced an investigation into widespread allegations of coaches assaulting and mistreating female athletes.
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea said it will spend a year interviewing thousands of athletes of all ages in dozens of sports.
Shim Suk-hee, a two-time Olympic champion in speedskating, recently claimed that she had been raped repeatedly by her coach. The country's female curling team leveled allegations of verbal abuse against its coaches.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
"Not only the national sports commission and the government, who were negligent in implementing the recommended measures, but also the national human rights commission is responsible for these circumstances," commission chairwoman Choi Young-ae told reporters at a news conference. "There should no longer be similar situations."
The new investigative team will cooperate with government officials and plans to issue guidelines.
Comments