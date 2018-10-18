Red Bull: Iceberg Wakeboarding

George Johnson, son of Eppie G. Johnson and President of Eppie's Great Race Foundation, talks about the history of the race in Sacramento on Saturday, July 21. This is the 45th and final year for the race.
Three-time winning trainer Bob Baffert talks about his four starters in the 2017 Breeders' Cup Classic: Defending champion Arrogate, Collected, West Coast and Mubtaahij. The Classic will be run Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.
Recently signed San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval continues his quest to return to the big leagues, playing for the River Cats on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Raley Field in West Sacramento.
Christian Arroyo, the Giants’ top infield prospect, is batting .442 through his first 11 games with Triple-A Sacramento. The infielder was a first-round draft pick out of high school by the Giants in 2013 and has climbed steadily through the minor
California Chrome, North America's all-time richest racehorse and winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, dazzled fans in winning the 2016 Pacific Classic on Aug. 20, 2016, at Del Mar, Calif.
