Tour of California officials announce Rancho Cordova to Lake Tahoe Stage 2 route

The 2019 Amgen Tour of California announced Thursday the Stage 2 route of the men’s race will start in Rancho Cordova on May 13 with riders making their way to South Lake Tahoe, a 121-mile trek that includes an elevation gain of 14,500 feet.
Cyclists will travel over Carson and Luther passes, taking on a scenic but tough Highway 89 route. Cyclists will make their way to Pioneer Trail, turn onto Ski Run Boulevard and finish at the Heavenly Mountain Resort.
“This marks the sixth consecutive year (in South Lake Tahoe), and it will be another heart-pumping, grueling climb to the finish line at Heavenly’s California Base Lodge for these elite athletes.” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, said in a press release. “We invite community members and businesses to come out and cheer on Olympians as well as Olympic hopefuls.”
Tour officials say the 2019 race will be the longest and most challenging in its 14-year history. The men’s event starts with a sprint May 12 in Sacramento and ends with Stage 7 week later in Pasadena. The women’s race starts May 16 in Ventura. Both races conclude Sunday, May 18, with a lap around the Rose Bowl.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
With new host city Rancho Cordova, the stage will start near sea level. By the end of the day, racers will have climbed nearly 15,000 feet. Heading east from the starting point, the Stage 2 route will follow White Rock Road through El Dorado Hills. The race feature a sprint component in Placerville before heading onto the Mormon Emigrant Trail and Highway 88.
The three-day women’s race, a staple for the Sacramento and Lake Tahoe regions for several years, will be held entirely in Southern California next year, The Sacramento Bee previously reported.
A visual overview of the men’s and women’s courses is available at www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/2018-route-overview.
Comments