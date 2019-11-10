Meier’s shootout goal gives Sharks win over Preds

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Timo Meier scored in the seventh round of the shootout as the San Jose Sharks beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 to pick up what may have been their most impressive victory of the season.

After making 24 saves through three periods and overtime, Martin Jones stopped all seven shots he faced in the shootout as the Sharks extended their win streak to three games.

Meier came in for his attempt and beat Nashville goalie Juuse Saros high to the blocker side for the winner.

The Sharks had two shots on goal in overtime, but Jones made six saves in the extra session as the Sharks had to kill a hooking penalty to Evander Kane with 1:31 left. Jones made 18 saves in regulation time..

The Sharks mostly played the type of game they felt they needed to Saturday night against a quality opponent like the Predators. Through two periods, though, they just hadn't been rewarded.

That changed at the 5:22 mark of the third period as Tomas Hertl scored off a rebound to tie the game 1-1. Marc-Edouard Vlasic put a shot on net that was blocked by Saros, but Hertl, stationed in front, pounced on the rebound to score his seventh of the season and fourth in five games.

That was the type of finish around the Predators' net that had been missing for the first 40 minutes. The Sharks had 19 shots on goal, including six on three power play tries, but were unable to beat Saros, who came into Saturday with s 1-4-0 record in six games.

The Predators took the lead at the 14:44 mark of the second period.

On the goal, Erik Karlsson couldn't locate a puck that had landed near his skates. Filip Forsberg picked it up inside the Sharks' blue line, got inside position on Karlsson as he skated toward the net and beat Jones from in close high to the blocker side. Jones, playing in his 300th NHL game, had 12 saves through two periods.

After wins over Chicago and Minnesota earlier this week, the Sharks knew they would need a more complete effort to get past a Predators team that had just been walloped 9-4 on Thursday by Colorado.

The Sharks entered Saturday with a 2-2-0 record on this six-game homestand and were 6-10-1 overall.

The Sharks failed to convert on two power play tries – almost in succession – in the first period.

Defenseman Dan Hamhuis was sent off for tripping at the 13:30 mark and the Predators took a too many men penalty at 15:43. The Sharks, whose power play ranked seventh in the NHL at 22.8% coming into Saturday, got four shots on goal in the four minutes.

The Sharks also killed a penalty to Brent Burns for boarding at the 9:21 mark. Forsberg nearly scored on a one-timer the Predators, but Jones slid over in time to make the toe save. The Sharks had the top-ranked penalty kill in the NHL coming into Saturday at 90.6 percent.