Check out the Squaw Valley service that will let novice climbers scale 1,000 feet up rocky tram face

Novice climbers will be able to ascend the steep granite mountain that towers above The Village at Squaw Valley beginning in September 2018.
Alpenglow Expeditions, a North Lake Tahoe guide service, is constructing two Via Ferrata (That’s “Iron Road” in Italian) climbing routes that will allow even those with no climbing experience the opportunity to explore the high alpine terrain of Squaw’s tram face.
Via Ferrata utilizes permanent steel anchors and cables that allow participants to be safely connected to the rock 100 percent of the time, according to Alpenglow. All climbs will be led by a team of trained guides who will teach participants how to navigate the rock face while introducing basic climbing techniques.
The Via Ferrata at Squaw Valley is the first in the Lake Tahoe area, the company said, and will open up access to the rock face with a vertical gain of 1,000 feet from the base of the resort to the top of the route.
“Our Via Ferrata routes will let adventurers of all skill levels experience the exhilaration of a real climb,” said Alpenglow Expeditions CEO Adrian Ballinger in a press release. “Best of all, entire families, regardless of experience, can take part in the same climb - and share the same breathtaking views of Squaw Valley and the Lake Tahoe region.”
Alpenglow Expeditions plans to offer full-day and half-day guided Via Ferrata tours. While no climbing experience is necessary, basic hiking fitness is recommended.
Comments