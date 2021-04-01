Brompton’s upscale folding bike a solution to big-city space issues

It’s no surprise that more and more people have taken up cycling since the start of the pandemic. It’s an easy way to spend socially distant time outside while either getting a serious workout or simply enjoying the ride.

For many city dwellers, the problem with a bike has always been what to do with it when you’re not riding. Not all buildings have bike rooms or easy ways to get the bike from your apartment to the street. That’s why Brompton created a folding bike more than three decades ago and why the London-based company continues to produce hand-made bicycles that ride well and can be transported and stored quickly when not in use.

The Superlight H6L is one of Brompton's newest models, which tips the scale at under 25 pounds. When assembled, you’ve got a six-gear bike with a titanium front fork and rear frame that you can ride anywhere. When folded, which can be done in a matter of seconds, the bike compresses into a size of about 22 inches by 23 inches by 10 inches. It’s cleverly designed to keep the chain and other messy parts out of harm’s way, and it can be picked up by the saddle or easily pulled by the handlebars. Since it folds so compactly, it can be taken along on a train or subway to venture into other parts of the city — or thrown into the trunk of a car without having to worry about bike racks.

The bikes can be purchased directly online or through a number of U.S. bike stores. Don’t let a small apartment keep you from enjoying a ride around the city.

Price: $2,490, us.brompton.com