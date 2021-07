The 14ers of Colorado, ranked by difficulty

Looking to get into fourteener climbing this summer? It's important that you know how difficult the mountains you're climbing are before you hit the trailhead. Here's a quick rundown of standard route difficulty rankings, as ranked on 14ers.com. Visit their website for detailed accounts of multiple routes up every peak. Doing your own research is key.

(Editor's Note: The lower the ranking on this list gets, the more difficult the standard route to the summit is. However, it's important to remember that no 14er climb is "easy." Be aware of your abilities and know what you're getting into before you start the climb. "Class 1" means fairly standard trail hiking, "Class 2" means possible exposure, lose rock, off-trail hiking, and snow, "Class 3" means scrambling or unroped climbing required, "Class 4" means handholds and footholds will be used for progress with extreme exposure.)

58. Handies Peak

Standard Route: Southwest Slopes

Elevation Gain: 2,500 feet

Distance: 5.75 miles

Difficulty: Class 1

57. Grays Peak

Standard Route: North Slopes

Elevation Gain: 3,000 feet

Distance: 8 miles

Difficulty: Class 1

56. Quandary Peak

Standard Route: East Ridge

Elevation Gain: 3,450 feet

Distance: 6.75 miles

Difficulty: Class 1

55. Mount Elbert

Standard Route: Northeast Ridge

Elevation Gain: 4,700 feet

Distance: 9.5 miles

Difficulty: Class 1

54. San Luis Peak

Standard Route: Northeast Ridge

Elevation Gain: 3,600 feet

Distance: 13.5 miles

Difficulty: Class 1

53. Pikes Peak

Standard Route: East Slopes

Elevation Gain: 7,500 feet

Distance: 26 miles

Difficulty: Class 1

Note: While this is a Class 1 climb, it's quite long at 26 miles. For a shorter trip that's also not too exposed, check out the Crags route.

52. Mount Sherman

Standard Route: Southwest Ridge

Elevation Gain: 2,100 feet

Distance: 5.25 Miles

Difficulty: Class 2

51. Mount Bross

Standard Route: West Slopes

Elevation Gain: 2,250 feet

Distance: 3.25 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

Notes: Bross is often climbed in a 4-pack with Lincoln, Cameron, and Democrat.

50. Mount Cameron

Standard Route: West Ridge

Elevation Gain: 2,250 feet

Distance: 4.75 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

Notes: Cameron is often climbed as a 4-pack with Lincoln, Bross, and Democrat.

49. Mount Lincoln

Standard Route: West Ridge

Elevation Gain: 2,600 feet

Distance: 6 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

48. Mount Bierstadt

Standard Route: West Slopes

Elevation Gain: 2,850 feet

Distance: 7 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

47. Mount Democrat

Standard Route: East Slope

Elevation Gain: 2,150 feet

Distance: 4 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

46. Huron Peak

Standard Route: Northwest Slopes

Elevation Gain: 3,500 feet

Distance: 6.5 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

45. Torreys Peak

Standard Route: South Slopes

Elevation Gain: 3,000 feet

Distance: 8 miles

Difficult: Class 2

44. Mount Princeton

Standard Route: East Slopes

Elevation Gain: 3,200 feet

Distance: 6.5 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

43. Culebra Peak

Standard Route: Northwest Ridge

Elevation Gain: 2,700 feet

Distance: 5 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

42. Mount Evans

Standard Route: West Ridge via Mount Spalding

Elevation Gain: 2,000 feet

Distance: 5 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

41. Redcloud Peak

Standard Route: Northeast Ridge

Elevation Gain: 3,700 feet

Distance: 9 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

40. Mount Belford

Standard Route: Northwest Ridge

Elevation Gain: 4,500 feet

Distance: 8 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

39. Uncompahgre Peak

Standard Route: South Ridge

Elevation Gain: 3,000 feet

Distance: 7.5 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

38. Mount Shavano

Standard Route: East Slopes

Elevation Gain: 4,600 feet

Distance: 9 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

37. Humboldt Peak

Standard Route: West Ridge

Elevation Gain: 4,200 feet

Distance: 11 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

36. Mount Columbia

Standard Route: West Slopes

Elevation Gain: 4,250 feet

Distance: 11.5 miles

35. Mount Yale

Standard Route: Southwest Slopes

Elevation Gain: 4,300 feet

Distance: 9.5 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

34. La Plata Peak

Standard Route: Northwest Ridge

Elevation Gain: 4,500 feet

Distance: 9.25 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

33. Sunshine Peak

Standard Route: Via Redcloud Peak

Elevation Gain: 4,800 feet

Distance: 12.25 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

32. Missouri Mountain

Standard Route: Northwest Ridge

Elevation Gain: 4,500 feet

Distance: 10.5 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

31. Mount Massive

Standard Route: East Slopes

Elevation Gain: 4,500 feet

Distance: 14.5 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

30. Mount Oxford

Standard Route: Via Mount Belford

Elevation Gain: 5,800 feet

Distance: 11 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

29. Tabeguache Peak

Standard Route: Via Mount Shavano

Elevation Gain: 5,600 feet

Distance: 11 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

28. Mount Antero

Standard Route: West Slopes

Elevation Gain: 5,200 feet

Distance: 16 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

27. Mount Harvard

Standard Route: South Slopes

Elevation Gain: 4,600 feet

Distance: 14 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

26. Mount of the Holy Cross

Standard Route: North Ridge

Elevation Gain: 5,600 feet

Distance: 12 miles

Difficulty: Class 2

25. Castle Peak

Standard Route: Northeast Ridge

Elevation Gain: 4,600 feet

Distance: 13.5 miles

Difficulty: Hard Class 2

24. Conundrum Peak

Standard Route: Via Castle Peak

Elevation Gain: 4,850 feet

Distance: 14.5 miles

Difficulty: Hard Class 2

23. Challenger Point

Standard Route: North Slope

Elevation Gain: 5,400 feet

Distance: 12.5 miles

Difficulty: Hard Class 2

22. Windom Peak

Standard Route: West Ridge

Elevation Gain: 6,000 feet

Distance: 17 miles

Difficulty: Hard Class 2

21. Ellingwood Point

Standard Route: South Face

Elevation Gain: 6,200 feet

Distance: 17 miles

Difficulty: Hard Class 2

20. Blanca Peak

Standard Route: Northwest Ridge

Elevation Gain: 6,500 feet

Distance: 17 miles

Difficulty: Hard Class 2

19. Mount Sneffels

Standard Route: South Slopes

Elevation Gain: 2,900 feet

Distance: 6 miles

Difficulty: Easy Class 3

18. Mount Lindsey

Standard Route: Northwest Gully

Elevation Gain: 3,500 feet

Distance: 8.25 miles

Difficulty: Easy Class 3

17. Kit Carson Peak

Standard Route: Via Challenger Point

Elevation Gain: 6,250 feet

Distance: 14.5 miles

Difficulty: Easy Class 3

16. Wetterhorn Peak

Standard Route: Southeast Ridge

Elevation Gain: 3,300 feet

Distance: 7 miles

Difficulty: Class 3

15. Longs Peak

Standard Route: Keyhole Route

Elevation Gain: 5,100 feet

Distance: 14.5 miles

Difficulty: Class 3

14. Wilson Peak

Standard Route: Southwest Ridge

Elevation Gain: 5,000 feet

Distance: 10 miles

Difficulty: Class 3

13. North Eolus

Standard Route: South Ridge

Elevation Gain: 6,000 feet

Distance: 16.75 miles

Difficulty: Class 3

12. Mount Eolus

Standard Route: Northeast Ridge

Elevation Gain: 6,100 feet

Distance: 17 miles

Difficulty: Class 3

11. El Diente Peak

Standard Route: North Slopes

Elevation Gain: 5,000 feet

Distance: 15 miles

Difficulty: Class 3

10. Crestone Peak

Standard Route: South Face

Elevation Gain: 5,700 feet

Distance: 14 miles

Difficulty: Class 3

9. Maroon Peak

Standard Route: South ridge

Elevation Gain: 4,800 feet

Distance: 11.5 miles

Difficulty: Class 3

8. Crestone Needle

Standard Route: South Face

Elevation Gain: 4,400 feet

Distance: 12 miles

Difficulty: Class 3

7. Snowmass Mountain

Standard Route: East Slopes

Elevation Gain: 5,800 feet

Distance: 22 miles

Difficulty: Hard Class 3

6. North Maroon Peak

Standard Route: Northeast Ridge

Elevation Gain: 4,500 feet

Distance: 9.25 miles

Difficulty: Class 4

5. Pyramid Peak

Standard Route: Northeast Ridge

Elevation Gain: 4,500 feet

Distance: 8.25 miles

Difficulty: Class 4

4. Mount Wilson

Standard Route: North Slopes

Elevation Gain: 5,100 feet

Distance: 16 miles

Difficulty: Class 4

3. Sunlight Peak

Standard Route: South Face

Elevation Gain: 6,000 feet

Distance: 17 miles

Difficulty: Class 4

2. Little Bear Peak

Standard Route: West Ridge and Southwest Face

Elevation Gain: 6,200 feet

Distance: 14 miles

Difficulty: Class 4

1. Capitol Peak

Standard Route: Northeast Ridge

Elevation Gain: 5,300 feet

Distance: 17 miles

Difficulty: Class 4