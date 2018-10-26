Drone video shows fishing on American River before closure of area for salmon spawning

Members of the Woodcreek High School Sportsmen’s Club practice at Coon Creek Trap & Skeet Club in Rio Oso on Wednesday afternoon, September 5, 2018. The NRA awarded about $300,000 in grants to the Roseville Joint Union High School District.
Steve Fournier, a hunter from Aptos, stalks wild pigs with Sam McGuire of SMC Guide Service in San Benito County on June 16, 2018. Fournier says he finds satisfaction hunting in wild pork he harvested himself.
At the end of their lifecycle, many salmon that reach the Nimbus Fish Hatchery are killed for spawning, then their carcasses are frozen and shipped for processing. The salmon will be distributed to food banks to help needy families during the wint
Every year, fall-run Chinook salmon run up the Feather River to spawn. Near the end of their journey, they congregate in an oxygen-rich deep pool fed with water from the Thermalito Afterbay, a small reservoir below Oroville Dam. Here, anglers gath
The first of two Free Fishing Days is Saturday, July 1, 2017, when anyone can fish in California without having a fishing license. However, all fishing regulations, including bag and size limits, are still in effect. If you miss it this weekend, y
State biologists spent Monday in the small channel below the Fremont Weir at the top of the Yolo Bypass trying to wrangle salmon, sturgeon and other fish that get stranded every year when floodwaters recede.
After flows were halted Monday from Oroville Dam's fractured spillway, it severely reduced the levels on the Feather River downstream, stranding thousands of fish. State fish biologists are going to work through at least Saturday rescuing them.
The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to use your old Christmas trees to help fishermen and the fish population. This video will show you how to pick the best lures to use in those lakes near St. Clair and Madison County, Illinois.
Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, was the first day the fish ladder at Nimbus Fish Hatchery was opened for the fall run of Chinook salmon, giving those impressive fish some important help in successfully going through their life cycle.
Top-scoring teams from the Sacramento region participated in the 31st annual Nature Bowl, taking part in the release of 1,000 pounds of hatchery-raised trout. The event was coordinated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at Jenkinson
American Shad are a popular sportfish that run up Central Valley rivers to spawn in the late-spring. These fish, the largest member of the herring family, put up an incredible fight and can be caught on both fly and spinning rods. Adding to the fu
