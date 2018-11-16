Are you ready? Major Lake Tahoe ski resorts opening

Ski and snowboard season official begins this weekend at several major Tahoe resorts. Heavenly, Northstar and Squaw Valley all open their slopes Friday, and Kirkwood will open Sunday. A few others have not yet announced their opening dates.
Ski and snowboard season official begins this weekend at several major Tahoe resorts. Heavenly, Northstar and Squaw Valley all open their slopes Friday, and Kirkwood will open Sunday. A few others have not yet announced their opening dates.
Ski season underway at Tahoe resorts, where wildfire smoke is nowhere to be found

November 16, 2018 10:41 AM

Ski and snowboard season officially begins this weekend at several major Tahoe resorts.

Heavenly, Northstar and Squaw Valley all open their slopes Friday, and Kirkwood will open Sunday.

A few other ski resorts, including Sierra-at-Tahoe, have yet to announce their official opening day. Last year, that resort opened in early December.

Vail resorts — Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood — used new, energy-efficient snowguns this season to prep the slopes. Vail will continue to sell season passes through Sunday.

The resorts figure to be packed to start the season. Northern Californians seeking respite from smoke billowing from the Camp Fire will find it near Lake Tahoe, where Air Quality Index readings have been virtually untouched by the Butte County wildfire.

An AQI of 7 was measured in South Lake Tahoe as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to the Spare the Air website. AQI in Sacramento peaked at more than 400, denoting very hazardous air quality conditions.

Weather forecasts this weekend for Tahoe predict highs in the 50s and lows from the teens to low 20s.

Sierra ski resorts starting making snow to get ready for the winter season. Boreal, Squaw Valley, Kirkwood, Sugar Bowl, Heavenly and Northstar all reported snowmaking has begun in 2018. These images are from Heavenly and Northstar.

