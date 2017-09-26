Senate Republicans won’t vote on latest heath care bill, McConnell says

More Videos 1:04 She graduated from Berkeley and teaches 7th grade math. Next year, she could lose her job. Pause 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 2:11 Take two minutes to enjoy sights, sounds of abundant Sacramento Valley harvest 1:08 How to avoid car theft 0:42 Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 1:10 Unique home buying opportunities in little known Sacramento region neighborhoods 0:21 'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants 1:29 Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up 1:38 Take a tour of the luxurious Sawyer Residences 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Video Link copy Embed Code copy

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped Senate Republicans were unable to garner enough support for their latest health care bill, titled Graham-Cassidy, and postponed the vote. Co-author of the bill Sen. Bill Cassidy noted that he’s “disappointed” during a press conference on Sept. 26. Senate Republicans were unable to garner enough support for their latest health care bill, titled Graham-Cassidy, and postponed the vote. Co-author of the bill Sen. Bill Cassidy noted that he’s “disappointed” during a press conference on Sept. 26. C-SPAN

