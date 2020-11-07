Who will replace Kamala Harris in California? Alex Padilla? Eva Longoria?

Vice President Joe Biden – at a 2014 campaign rally before 2,797 people at California State University Bakersfield – salutes the crowd with Congressional candidate Amanda Rentería and Secretary of State candidate Alex Padilla. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom – like other political junkies – won’t have to spend his time refreshing election result data in a scramble to determine if Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are heading to the White House (They will), he has one big task.

He will have to fill the post vacated by Sen. Harris. Her term runs through 2024. (Don’t forget that Sen. Dianne Feinstein will likely step down at the end of her term in 2022).

There has already been plenty of speculation about who would best fill that seat. A group of Latino organizations has lobbied Newsom since August to select Secretary of State Alex Padilla. Such a move would end 170 years without a Latino/a Senator from California.

Of course, with wildfires, a stubborn pandemic and an uncertain state budget, Newsom has had plenty of things to dwell on these days. However, Latinos need to throw in their dos centavos into the conversation or risk being left out.

Sure-to-be-selected Top Five

Secretary of State Alex Padilla: The MIT engineering graduate is the son of immigrant workers from México (dad a cook, mom a house cleaner) has served in the Los ángeles City Council and state Senate. Who was that tall Latino (6-foot-1) who almost stole the spotlight from Vice President Biden at a 2014 campaign rally in Bakersfield? He’s the odds-on favorite.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra: With more than 85 lawsuits filed against the Trump administration, new Democrats have been more of a pain in the butt for the Republican president over the last 3½ years. Prior to that, he represented Los Angeles in Congress for 24 years before Newsom chose him to fill Harris’ AG post. Could he be a two-time Newsom pick?

Then-Secretary of Labor Hilda Solis speaks at a 2012 ceremony that honored César E. Chávez. Vida en el Valle

Los Ángeles County Supervisor Hilda Solís: Despite having served as Secretary of Labor in the Obama administration, Solís has too often been overlooked in a state where Latino males have tended to dominate. She has served in Congress, the state Senate and Assembly. In other words, she has proven credentials.

Assemblymember Lorena González: When billionaire and Tesla owner Elon Musk threatened to defy government orders to keep his factory shut due to the coronavirus pandemic in May, the San Diego Democrat tweeted ‘F--k Elon Musk!’ Not many politicians would dare make such a remark. Will her controversial AB 5 be an anchor on her? Not really, says a Sacramento insider.

Los Angeles City Councilmember-elect Kevin de León: After losing to Feinstein for her Senate seat in 2018, de León rebounded to win a seat in his hometown’s city council. The former state Senate leader held a 2014 swearing-in ceremony high on pomp and circumstances at the Walt Disney Concert Hall featuring a Korean drum circle, mariachis, and a fistful of elected officials that included Harris.

Next-best candidates

It’s highly unlikely a Newsom choice would go beyond the top five. But, let’s keep going.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón spoke to The Fresno Bee editorial board in 2016 JUAN ESPARZA LOERA Agencia EFE

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón: The Los Angeles area Democrat brought in a new governing style to his position by backing broad policy instead of pushing his own bills. He refused to take up a state Senate bill in 2017 that would have established a single-payer health system in the state. Will this come back to haunt him?

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti: The governor could fill two boxes by naming Garcetti, who is Latino and Jewish. Garcetti would have to introduce himself to the part of California that doesn’t revolve around the country’s second-largest city.

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara: The Democrat from East Los Angeles, who served in the state Assembly and Senate, made history in 2018 by becoming the first openly gay person elected to statewide office in the state’s history. Lara will have to get past questions about campaign contributions from insurance companies.

Long Beach Mayor Richard García: Yes, it’s time to think a bit about the younger generation. The 42-year-old Peruvian-American introduced himself to the country at Tuesday’s Democratic National Convention after being identified among the party’s rising 17 stars. Not only was he the first Latino elected as to the Long Beach City Council, but also the first LGBT person of color.

OK, how about some surprise nominations?

You ask, we answer.

Political consultant Amanda Rentería: The former high school and college basketball standout was the first Latina chief of staff for a U.S. Senator when she served in that capacity for Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow. Of all the contenders mentioned here, she is the only who has a firm grasp of how the U.S. Senate operates.

Actress Eva Longoria arrives for the screening of ‘Saint Laurent’ during the 67th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France in May 2014. SEBASTIEN NOGIER Agencia EFE

Actress Eva Longoria Bastón: Don’t judge the 45-year-old Texan who introduced herself to American television audiences as the self-centered Gabrielle Solís in ‘Desperate Housewives.’ More recently, she hosted the opening night of the Democratic National Convention. If actors like Ronald Reagan, Sonny Bono, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Shirley Temple can go into politics, why not Longoria? Her foundation supports Latinas. She has a master’s in Chicano studies from UCLA.

Actor Edward James Olmos: He’s 73 years old, but the original Zoot suiter still commands respect from his fans. How can you not respect an actor who, in the aftermath of the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles in 1992, showed up with a broom in South Central LA to help clean up the streets.