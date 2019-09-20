Community
Fair Oaks prepares for ‘celebration of our rural history’ with annual Chicken Festival
Fair Oaks Village is preparing to host the 14th annual Fair Oaks Chicken Festival on Saturday.
The Fair Oaks Recreation and Park District markets the festival as “a celebration of our rural history and present village atmosphere.” The village, with roots tying back to 1895, housed orchards and groves as well as farm animals such as chickens.
The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., promises more than 100 food vendors, a kids park and entertainment, pancake breakfast, beer tasting, live music and more. The event expects to attract around 15,000 attendees.
Admission to the festival and parking is free.
Several roads will be closed for the event, including Fair Oaks Boulevard from Bridge Street to Winding Way, California Avenue from Temescal Street to Crestline Avenue, and Park Drive from Fair Oaks to Main Street.
For more information, go to forpd.org.
