Elk Grove at-risk woman reported missing

A 34-year-old Elk Grove resident who is considered at-risk has been missing since the Fourth of July, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.
On Wednesday at approximately 10 a.m., Nahydrah Rhodes walked away from her apartment, located on Di Lusso Drive.
Rhodes is a 5-foot-4, 230-pound African American female with black hair, brown eyes and a diminished mental capacity. She was last seen dressed in a pink, white and brown long-sleeve shirt, torn blue jeans and gray and black tennis shoes.
The Elk Grove Police Department is asking those with any information that could help locate Rhodes to contact their dispatch center at 916-691-5246.
