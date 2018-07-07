Elk Grove take note: 3 sentenced in San Joaquin County’s ‘largest ID theft sentence’

Three people were sentenced last week after being convicted of stealing mail from Elk Grove residents' mailboxes in attempt to use their credit cards and check books, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.
Lom Nguyen, 41, and two others, Kimi Matsuno and Jeanne Mendoza, were arrested in Ripon on Oct. 25, 2017 after attempting to use a check that did not go through, according to the District Attorney's Office. A news release said that they were arrested with almost 1,000 pieces of mail.
The release said that the trio went to multiple stores and tried to use stolen credit cards and checks to buy merchandise. Officials also said that Matsuno asked someone to make a fake license for Mendoza with a victim's name, so that their stolen cards would work.
Nguyen was convicted by jury earlier this year, the release said, and the women pleaded guilty before trial.
On Tuesday, Matsuno was sentenced to five years, Mendoza was sentenced to seven years and Nguyen was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.
