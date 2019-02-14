Elk Grove shopping center anchored by Costco on pace to open 6 businesses by August

Anchored by a huge Costco, a shopping center called The Ridge is expected to bring more than a dozen new businesses to Elk Grove with a handful opening by late August, developers said this week.

Sacramento-based Ascent Builders, Inc. posted recent photos to social media Thursday showing construction crews raising walls, and shared a Wednesday story by the Elk Grove Citizen reporting the development is still on pace for a summer opening.

Project superintendent Greg Uding told the Citizen that Olive Garden and Stanton Optical are two tenants confirmed for the 15-building complex, being established on property owned by Sacramento-based Pappas Investments.

Six of the buildings are scheduled to open Aug. 24 before phase two can begin, Uding told the Citizen.

The timeline remains in alignment with the city’s plans for the 40 acres at the corner of Bruceville Road and Elk Grove Boulevard. Elk Grove City Council approved The Ridge project in July 2016 and agreed to economic incentive terms with Costco in April 2017, according to a project page on the city’s website.

Another Facebook post by Ascent Builders on Feb. 1, this one a drone flyover video, showcases the bustling site with a few buildings starting to take shape. Costco, its parking lot and gas station still dwarf the buildings-in-progress.

The 150,000-square-foot Costco store opened in September to a packed crowd of local shoppers, several of whom said the location would replace the south Sacramento Costco as their go-to spot.