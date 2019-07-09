Woman dies in 3-car crash Monday evening in Elk Grove, police say

A woman was killed in a three-vehicle collision Monday evening in Elk Grove, police said.

An adult woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Spark was found unconscious in her vehicle on the center median of Sheldon Road, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a news release. She was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Officers responded to the crash on eastbound Sheldon Road near Springhurst Drive just before 5 p.m., the news release said.

The collision involved the Chevrolet, a 2015 Mazda CX-5 and a 2010 BMW M3, police said. Based on initial investigation, investigators say the Mazda rear-ended the Chevrolet as the latter car was slowing down. The Chevrolet then clipped the BMW before coming to rest in the median, according to the news release.

The identity of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with further information is urged to call the Elk Grove Police Department’s traffic bureau at 916-478-8148.