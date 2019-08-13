Thirteen-year department veteran chosen as new Elk Grove chief of police

Captain Timothy Albright will be sworn in as chief of the Elk Grove Police Department September 3. Albright is a 13-year veteran of the department and 25-year law enforcement veteran.

A 13-year veteran of the Elk Grove Police Department will be sworn in as its new chief of police, the city manager announced Tuesday.

Captain Timothy Albright was selected from a pool of 23 applicants to become Elk Grove’s fourth chief of police following the retirement of Bryan Noblett at the the end of the month.

Albright began his career in law enforcement at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and moved to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, where we worked as a deputy sheriff before promoting to sergeant. Albright has experience as a canine officer as well as in field training, crime scene investigations and corrections, City Manager Jason Behrmann said in a statement.

Albright was among the first group of officers sworn into the newly-formed Elk Grove Police Department in 2006. He’s worked in numerous assignments within the department, including patrol sergeant, canine sergeant, detective sergeant, patrol watch commander, Professional Standards commander, Investigations Division commander and Operations Division commander.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I am honored and humbled at the opportunity to lead an organization that is focused on continually improving the quality of life in Elk Grove,” Albright said in a statement. “I am deeply rooted and invested not only in this great organization, but in this amazing community my family and I have called home for 22 years. I am excited to lead a collection of devoted staff who are clearly focused on strong community partnerships, fair and impartial interactions, promoting public safety, and developing and promoting a diverse professional workforce.”

Albright is a recipient of the Silver Star for Bravery and a three-time recipient of the Bronze Star for Bravery. He’s also received the Life-Saving Medal three times and the Major Incident Ribbon five times.

Albright has lived in Elk Grove with his wife, Kristina, and their three children since 1997. He will be officially sworn in September 3.



