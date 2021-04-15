Motorized bicycle rider killed in Elk Grove crash, police say

A person riding a motor-driven bicycle died following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Elk Grove, police said.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. when the motorized cycle, which police said ran a red light as it headed westbound on Bolossom Ridge Drive, collided with a truck heading northbound on Willard Parkway.

The motorized cycle struck the side of the truck, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a news release. The rider was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigating officers, police said. The incident remains under investigation, but the department said there was no indication the driver was impaired.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.