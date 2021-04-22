Irene B. West, who broke barriers as Elk Grove’s first Black teacher, dies at 88

Irene B. West in her family room in her South Land Park home in front of the many treasured awards and plaques from her and her family in 1999. West, Elk Grove’s first Black teacher, who went on to a nearly 30-year education career, died at the age of 88. Bee file

Irene B. West, a pathcharting educator in Elk Grove as the city’s first Black teacher, remembered for her graciousness and a deeply rooted faith, has died. She was 88.

News of West’s death rippled quickly through the city where she served as an educator and Elk Grove Unified School District principal at seven district schools over a nearly 30-year career and where an elementary school bears her name.

The school’s slogan: “Go 2 West — Go 2 College!”

“She was a remarkable woman. She gave so much of herself,” remembered Pat Sandifer of Elk Grove. Sandifer broke barriers of her own as the first African American to head the city’s library.

“She was a great role model for me, not for all the big things she did, but for all the small things she did,” Sandifer said Thursday. “She’s a wonderful woman. We could all use her as a role model.”

The Sacramento Observer newspaper wrote of West in 2019, saying the longtime educator embarked on “a journey of enormous grace, determination and faith,” calling West “an important part of the history of the Elk Grove area.”

West, a graduate of the historically Black college Fisk University in Tennessee, came from a family of teachers and moved to Sacramento with her husband, an employee at McClellan Air Force Base, in 1962. She soon found a job as a teacher in then-rural Elk Grove.

“Her sisters were teachers. To pick up her profession where there weren’t a lot of people who looked like her. ... She was a trailblazer. She had an impact here that will be felt for generations,” Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said Thursday.

Singh-Allen served as president of Elk Grove Unified School District Board of Trustees before winning election last fall and said a plan for city recognition of West’s life and legacy are in the works. “She had a profound impact not only to our school district but to our city as well.”

West’s legacy extends through her four children, Clifton, Cheryl, Cynthia, and the public intellectual, activist and philosopher, Dr. Cornel West.