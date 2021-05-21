Elk Grove News

Elk Grove High, elementary school briefly locked down due to nearby police activity

Elk Grove High School and nearby Florence Markofer Elementary School were briefly locked down early Friday afternoon due to police activity in the area, but authorities said all students and staff are safe.

The Elk Grove Police Department in a social media post at 12:30 p.m. said law enforcement activity was underway in the area of Elk Grove Florin Road and Valley Oak Lane, near the two schools.

At 12:40 p.m., police wrote that “all students and staff are safe” but that officers were doing a “precautionary sweep” of the high school campus.

The department in another post just before 12:50 p.m. announced the schools’ lockdowns had been lifted but that officers were continuing their investigation in the area.

The department has not specified the nature of the incident. No other details have been released.

