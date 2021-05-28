Child hospitalized after house fire in Elk Grove, authorities say

A child has been transported to a local hospital after a house fire Friday morning in Elk Grove, authorities said.

The structure fire was burning in the area of Calvine Road and Sheldon North Drive, the Cosumnes Fire Department said in social media posts around 11 a.m.

The department in an update a few minutes later said the fire was under control, and personnel found one child with injuries.

“One juvenile patient is being transported to an area hospital,” Cosumnes Fire wrote.

The extent of that patient’s injuries was not clear. No other victims were reported.

The location is a residential neighborhood just east of Monterey Trail High School.

Cosumnes Fire Battalion 10 has taken command of the incident and reports the fire is under control. Primary search of the structure has been completed. One juvenile patient is being transported to an area hospital. PIO is available at the scene. pic.twitter.com/KLJwCzfjmA — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) May 28, 2021