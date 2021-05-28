Elk Grove News

Child hospitalized after house fire in Elk Grove, authorities say

A child has been transported to a local hospital after a house fire Friday morning in Elk Grove, authorities said.

The structure fire was burning in the area of Calvine Road and Sheldon North Drive, the Cosumnes Fire Department said in social media posts around 11 a.m.

The department in an update a few minutes later said the fire was under control, and personnel found one child with injuries.

“One juvenile patient is being transported to an area hospital,” Cosumnes Fire wrote.

The extent of that patient’s injuries was not clear. No other victims were reported.

The location is a residential neighborhood just east of Monterey Trail High School.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
